Financial Survey: United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) and Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) and United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Texas Capital Bancshares and United Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Capital Bancshares 1 3 3 0 2.29 United Bankshares 0 3 1 0 2.25

Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $65.67, suggesting a potential upside of 12.19%. United Bankshares has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.62%. Given Texas Capital Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Texas Capital Bancshares is more favorable than United Bankshares.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Texas Capital Bancshares has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bankshares has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Texas Capital Bancshares and United Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Capital Bancshares 10.56% 7.28% 0.71% United Bankshares 23.84% 8.05% 1.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Texas Capital Bancshares and United Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Capital Bancshares $1.79 billion 1.55 $189.14 million $3.54 16.53 United Bankshares $1.54 billion 3.02 $366.31 million $2.71 12.70

United Bankshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Texas Capital Bancshares. United Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Capital Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.9% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of United Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of United Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Texas Capital Bancshares beats United Bankshares on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as information, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration services; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans for general corporate purposes comprising financing working capital, internal growth, acquisitions, and business insurance premiums, as well as consumer loans; loans to exploration and production companies; mortgage finance loans; commercial real estate and residential homebuilder finance loans; first and second lien loans for the purpose of purchasing or constructing 1-4 family residential dwellings, as well as home equity revolving lines of credit and loans to purchase lots for future construction of 1-4 family residential dwellings; and real estate loans originated through a small business administration program, as well as equipment finance and leasing services, and letters of credit. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, and debit and credit card services; escrow services; personal wealth management and trust services; and depositors American Airlines AAdvantage miles. It operates in Austin, Fort Worth, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio metropolitan areas of Texas. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans and leases; construction and real estate loans; personal, student, credit card, commercial, and floor plan loans; and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides credit cards; safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, and other banking products and services; investment and security services; services to correspondent banks, including buying and selling federal funds; automated teller machine services; and internet and telephone banking services. Further, it offers community banking services, such as asset management, real property title insurance, financial planning, mortgage banking, and brokerage services. United Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

