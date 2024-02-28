FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Receives $8.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.71.

FIGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of FIGS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 73,802 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $545,396.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 625,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,619,355.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $25,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 73,802 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $545,396.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 625,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,619,355.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 508,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,574. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of FIGS by 86.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FIGS by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the first quarter worth about $66,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FIGS opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33. FIGS has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $9.29.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

