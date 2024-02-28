Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.940-0.970 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.660-4.760 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.10. 1,129,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,778,735. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $68.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.51%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,620,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,259,846,000 after purchasing an additional 958,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,456,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,381,000 after purchasing an additional 367,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,572,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $573,144,000 after purchasing an additional 107,041 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,011,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $481,249,000 after purchasing an additional 124,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,067,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $383,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.