Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (NASDAQ:FBOT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (NASDAQ:FBOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 14,600.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBOT. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000.

Get Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF alerts:

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

FBOT traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $25.71. 16,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,082. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.67 million, a PE ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.04. Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF Cuts Dividend

About Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th.

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (FBOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in innovative businesses thought to have potentially provide disruption to the marketplace. The fund holds global disruptive automation companies, from industrial robotics to autonomous driving and AI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.