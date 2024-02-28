Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (NASDAQ:FBOT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (NASDAQ:FBOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 14,600.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Institutional Trading of Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBOT. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000.
Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
FBOT traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $25.71. 16,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,082. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.67 million, a PE ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.04. Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $26.50.
Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF Cuts Dividend
About Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF
The Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (FBOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in innovative businesses thought to have potentially provide disruption to the marketplace. The fund holds global disruptive automation companies, from industrial robotics to autonomous driving and AI.
