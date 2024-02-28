Fetch.ai (FET) Trading 28% Higher This Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 28% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $1.24 or 0.00002053 BTC on major exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and $386.64 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00063152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020354 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00018281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006116 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007555 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 831,804,024 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

