FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,640 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.56.

FedEx stock opened at $240.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.55. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $190.83 and a 12-month high of $285.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

