Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 119.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.33.

Insider Transactions at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FRT opened at $97.91 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $85.27 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.02.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.71%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.