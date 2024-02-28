Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Artur Bergman Sells 3,327 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) insider Artur Bergman sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $46,345.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,040,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,137,798.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Tuesday, February 20th, Artur Bergman sold 8,387 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $126,056.61.

On Friday, February 16th, Artur Bergman sold 9,646 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $155,204.14.

On Monday, February 12th, Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $551,031.25.

On Monday, January 29th, Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $460,031.25.

On Monday, January 22nd, Artur Bergman sold 74,375 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $1,506,093.75.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $306,425.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $311,850.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $306,775.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $328,650.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $326,725.00.

Fastly Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.45. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87.

Institutional Trading of Fastly

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fastly by 13,926.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSLY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upgraded Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Read Our Latest Report on FSLY

About Fastly

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.