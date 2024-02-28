Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Artur Bergman Sells 3,327 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) insider Artur Bergman sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $46,345.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,040,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,137,798.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 20th, Artur Bergman sold 8,387 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $126,056.61.
- On Friday, February 16th, Artur Bergman sold 9,646 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $155,204.14.
- On Monday, February 12th, Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $551,031.25.
- On Monday, January 29th, Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $460,031.25.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Artur Bergman sold 74,375 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $1,506,093.75.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $306,425.00.
- On Monday, January 8th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $311,850.00.
- On Tuesday, January 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $306,775.00.
- On Tuesday, December 26th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $328,650.00.
- On Monday, December 18th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $326,725.00.
Shares of Fastly stock opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.45. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87.
Several brokerages have issued reports on FSLY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upgraded Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.
Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.
