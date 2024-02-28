Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Down to $10.76

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.76, but opened at $10.53. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 685 shares.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry.

