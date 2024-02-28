FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDS. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.25.

FDS stock opened at $461.81 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $377.89 and a 1-year high of $487.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $467.14 and its 200-day moving average is $450.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $713,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,805 shares of company stock worth $8,164,021 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

