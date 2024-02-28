Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.850-8.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Extra Space Storage also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.85-8.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXR. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.75.

NYSE:EXR traded down $3.66 on Wednesday, hitting $136.56. 483,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,284. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.75. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $170.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.08 and a 200-day moving average of $133.18.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 35.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 119.12%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

