ExlService (EXLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect ExlService to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of EXLS opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.20. ExlService has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $35.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXLS. Citigroup raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExlService

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,125,000 after acquiring an additional 67,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth $264,000. 18.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

