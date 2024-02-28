Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 207.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,638 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923,059 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $413,260,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $264,477,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its position in Exelon by 1,558.6% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 3,957,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,073 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Exelon by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,744 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.93.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 61.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

Read Our Latest Report on EXC

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.