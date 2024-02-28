Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Exelon has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Exelon has a payout ratio of 57.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Exelon to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.93. Exelon has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,374,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,328,000 after buying an additional 13,395 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Exelon by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,792,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,952,000 after buying an additional 3,148,054 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Exelon

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.