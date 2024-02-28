EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Sold by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) by 94.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,529 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in EVgo were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EVgo by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,389,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,542,000 after buying an additional 142,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EVgo by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,691,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,767,000 after buying an additional 668,889 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in EVgo in the 1st quarter valued at $32,188,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in EVgo by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,770,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,582,000 after buying an additional 339,147 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in EVgo by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after buying an additional 191,400 shares during the period. 15.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EVgo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

EVgo Trading Down 1.9 %

EVgo stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. EVgo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 29,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $67,284.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,275.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

