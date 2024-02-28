Evercore ISI Increases Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $93.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.26% from the stock’s current price.

QSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

QSR stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.07. The company had a trading volume of 342,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,063. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $59.99 and a fifty-two week high of $79.94.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,385.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,385.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $107,720.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,068,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 414,074 shares of company stock valued at $31,405,529 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

