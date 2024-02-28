Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

ESPR traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $2.71. 1,600,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,312,449. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68. The company has a market cap of $308.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 13,354,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505,808 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,850,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 429.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,264,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,567 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 116.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,706,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

