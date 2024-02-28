Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Shares Gap Down to $16.58

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.58, but opened at $16.23. Ero Copper shares last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 34,599 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Ero Copper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,997,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Ero Copper by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,883,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,239 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ero Copper by 352.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 792,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after acquiring an additional 617,400 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Ero Copper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,194,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ero Copper by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,247,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,715,000 after acquiring an additional 461,998 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

