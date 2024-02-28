Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Purchased by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $5,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth about $322,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 89.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 12,861 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 578,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,843,000 after purchasing an additional 40,071 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,926,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,737,000 after purchasing an additional 583,317 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

ELS stock opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $74.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 106.55%.

ELS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.15.

View Our Latest Report on ELS

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

