Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cascades Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cascades in a research report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cascades’ current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Cascades alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on CAS. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. CIBC downgraded shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Cascades from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cascades presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.00.

Cascades Trading Down 0.3 %

CAS stock opened at C$10.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07. Cascades has a 12 month low of C$10.20 and a 12 month high of C$15.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.70, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Cascades Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Cascades’s previous 1 dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -63.16%.

Cascades Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.