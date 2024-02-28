Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Amgen Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.81. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $19.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2024 earnings at $19.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $21.37 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock opened at $278.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $149.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,556,912,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,589,900,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

