Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Newmont Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Newmont in a report released on Sunday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Newmont from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Newmont Stock Down 1.1 %

NGT opened at C$40.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$46.01 billion, a PE ratio of -28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$48.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$51.07. Newmont has a 12 month low of C$39.96 and a 12 month high of C$70.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.60.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.336 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -148.95%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

