Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Dynatrace, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:DT)

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2024

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DTFree Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Dynatrace in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dynatrace’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Dynatrace’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dynatrace from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT opened at $48.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.99. Dynatrace has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $61.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dynatrace news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $107,765.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,001.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $371,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,020 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,076 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $107,765.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,001.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,348,487 shares of company stock worth $754,943,800. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

