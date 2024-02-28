Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Gentherm Incorporated’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gentherm in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Gentherm’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gentherm’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Gentherm alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on THRM. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Gentherm from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Gentherm from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Gentherm Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $57.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $67.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.45.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $366.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.40 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Gentherm

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 192.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the first quarter worth about $60,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 44,050.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 14.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

(Get Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.