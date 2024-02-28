Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dutch Bros Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dutch Bros in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dutch Bros’ current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

BROS opened at $29.73 on Monday. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $35.18. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 960.33, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 500.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 61.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 202,503 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $5,682,234.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,378,683 shares in the company, valued at $38,685,844.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,743 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $55,776.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,264,152 shares in the company, valued at $72,452,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 202,503 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $5,682,234.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,378,683 shares in the company, valued at $38,685,844.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,509,177 shares of company stock worth $73,505,079. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

