Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EQX. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Desjardins raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

EQX stock opened at $4.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.74. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 581.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 471,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 402,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,575,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,823,000 after buying an additional 161,894 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 584,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 409,091 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter worth $1,198,000. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 811,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 27,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

