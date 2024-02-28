EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by MBB Public Markets I LLC

MBB Public Markets I LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 52.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,295 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 28,358 shares during the quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,161,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,328 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,882,219,000 after buying an additional 3,348,650 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,639,903,000 after buying an additional 145,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,183,166 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,391,507,000 after buying an additional 368,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,475,545 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,198,821,000 after buying an additional 197,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

Shares of EOG stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.72. 1,305,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,195,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.65. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $136.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

