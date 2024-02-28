Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 2,786.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 475,549 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.23% of Entergy worth $45,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,977 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 16,815.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,319,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after acquiring an additional 908,932 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,944,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,465,000 after acquiring an additional 762,393 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,750,000 after purchasing an additional 754,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.73.

Entergy Stock Down 0.2 %

ETR stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.55. The stock had a trading volume of 38,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,144. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $111.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.05.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.76%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

