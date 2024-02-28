Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Up 6.5%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR)’s share price was up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.41 and last traded at $6.39. Approximately 1,181,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,893,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Energy Fuels from $9.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

In related news, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $41,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,900.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UUUU. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 259.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 1,282.2% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 40.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

