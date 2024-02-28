Energi (NRG) Trading 52.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Energi (NRG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000374 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 52.6% higher against the dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $16.80 million and $692,333.86 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00063152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020354 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00018281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006116 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007555 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001328 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 74,134,162 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

