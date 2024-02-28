Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eldorado Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on EGO. TheStreet raised Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Canada downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.27.

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 1.0 %

EGO stock opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $13.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 10.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 152,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.