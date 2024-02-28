Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $72.10

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 72.10 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 74.10 ($0.94), with a volume of 329106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.40 ($0.93).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Ecora Resources from GBX 150 ($1.90) to GBX 160 ($2.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 88.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 94.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £191.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,494.00, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Ecora Resources’s payout ratio is -14,000.00%.

In other Ecora Resources news, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche acquired 65,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £50,053.85 ($63,487.89). Corporate insiders own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver primarily in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally.

