Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.00

Echo Energy plc (LON:ECHO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0 ($0.00), with a volume of 489771957 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Echo Energy Stock Up 25.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £851,500.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

About Echo Energy

(Get Free Report)

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur comprising 12 producing oil and gas fields located in Argentina. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.