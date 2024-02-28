Eastern Bankshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:EBC)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Eastern Bankshares has a payout ratio of 29.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eastern Bankshares to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of EBC stock opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Eastern Bankshares has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $16.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $160.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.53 million. Analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eastern Bankshares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 30.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.