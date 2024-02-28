Driver Group plc (LON:DRV) Declares GBX 0.75 Dividend

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2024

Driver Group plc (LON:DRVGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Driver Group Price Performance

DRV stock opened at GBX 28 ($0.36) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £14.72 million, a PE ratio of -560.00 and a beta of 0.94. Driver Group has a 1 year low of GBX 20.50 ($0.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 34 ($0.43). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 28.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 26.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

About Driver Group

(Get Free Report)

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers planning/programming, quantum and planning expert, litigation support, commercial advice/management, contract administration, building information modelling, commercial and contract, dispute resolution, delay analysis, expert services, pre-contract, project management, quantity surveying, and training services.

See Also

Dividend History for Driver Group (LON:DRV)

Receive News & Ratings for Driver Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driver Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.