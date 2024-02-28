Driver Group plc (LON:DRV) Declares GBX 0.75 Dividend

Driver Group plc (LON:DRV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

DRV stock opened at GBX 28 ($0.36) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £14.72 million, a PE ratio of -560.00 and a beta of 0.94. Driver Group has a 1 year low of GBX 20.50 ($0.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 34 ($0.43). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 28.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 26.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers planning/programming, quantum and planning expert, litigation support, commercial advice/management, contract administration, building information modelling, commercial and contract, dispute resolution, delay analysis, expert services, pre-contract, project management, quantity surveying, and training services.

