Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.67% from the company’s previous close.

Drilling Tools International Stock Performance

DTI stock opened at $2.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. Drilling Tools International has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $10.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Drilling Tools International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTI. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Drilling Tools International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Drilling Tools International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Drilling Tools International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Kim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Drilling Tools International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Drilling Tools International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Drilling Tools International Company Profile

Drilling Tools International Corp. provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole desander and filters; non-mag and steel drill collars; tubulars; flapper plugs; and well bore conditioning and fraction reduction technologies.

