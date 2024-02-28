Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $126.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.58 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 0.14%. Dril-Quip’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:DRQ opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. Dril-Quip has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $35.95. The company has a market capitalization of $803.91 million, a P/E ratio of 2,352.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.96.
In other Dril-Quip news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $32,380.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,183.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.
Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.
