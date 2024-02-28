Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $126.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.58 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 0.14%. Dril-Quip’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Dril-Quip Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRQ opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. Dril-Quip has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $35.95. The company has a market capitalization of $803.91 million, a P/E ratio of 2,352.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.96.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dril-Quip news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $32,380.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,183.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 32,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,867,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,996,000 after acquiring an additional 45,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.