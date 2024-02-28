Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 71.67% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

NYSE:DRQ traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.30. 112,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,269. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average of $23.96. Dril-Quip has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,336.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $126.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.58 million. Dril-Quip had a net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dril-Quip will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dril-Quip news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $41,347.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,097.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 36.8% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,206,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,158,000 after buying an additional 593,982 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Dril-Quip during the third quarter valued at about $1,389,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,363,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,410,000 after purchasing an additional 292,521 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 25.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 521.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 153,274 shares in the last quarter.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

