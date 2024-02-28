Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.295 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Douglas Dynamics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Douglas Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 53.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

PLOW traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.06. 30,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,173. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.39. Douglas Dynamics has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $575.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 93.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 4,670.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 211.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Further Reading

