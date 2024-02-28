DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Shares Gap Down to $41.55

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.55, but opened at $37.60. DoubleVerify shares last traded at $38.44, with a volume of 485,108 shares.

DV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.74.

DoubleVerify Trading Down 4.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 129.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $411,364.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,942,845.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $28,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,846.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $411,364.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,942,845.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,977 shares of company stock valued at $785,313. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 75,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in DoubleVerify by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

