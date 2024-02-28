Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The auto parts company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.86 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Dorman Products updated its FY24 guidance to $5.40-5.70 EPS.

Dorman Products Trading Up 15.9 %

Shares of DORM opened at $96.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.84 and its 200 day moving average is $78.30. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $96.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorman Products

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 32.8% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 6.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 6.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.