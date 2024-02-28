Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.240-3.320 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 billion-$3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.37. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $68.11.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.75.

In other Donaldson news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $168,325.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at $994,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Donaldson news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $168,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at $994,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $709,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,137 shares of company stock worth $1,202,812. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after buying an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 8.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

