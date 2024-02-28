Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Issues Earnings Results

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.43 EPS.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of DPZ opened at $446.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $476.18.
Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $346.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective (up from $470.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.79.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
