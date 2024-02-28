Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) Announces $0.04 Dividend

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Diversified Energy Stock Performance

LON DEC opened at GBX 994.96 ($12.62) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,007.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 498.02. The company has a market capitalization of £473.40 million, a P/E ratio of 61.50, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.15. Diversified Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 822.50 ($10.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,100.06 ($26.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.14, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

