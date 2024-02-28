Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) Announces $0.04 Dividend

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Diversified Energy Stock Performance
LON DEC opened at GBX 994.96 ($12.62) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,007.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 498.02. The company has a market capitalization of £473.40 million, a P/E ratio of 61.50, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.15. Diversified Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 822.50 ($10.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,100.06 ($26.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.14, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
Diversified Energy Company Profile
