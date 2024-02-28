Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Position Cut by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $122.65 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.01.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.78.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

