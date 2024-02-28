Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL opened at $146.70 on Wednesday. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a one year low of $145.34 and a one year high of $188.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamond Hill Investment Group

In other news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $84,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,593,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total value of $255,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $84,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,593,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Diamond Hill Investment Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the third quarter worth $217,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 75.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the second quarter worth $209,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the first quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get Our Latest Report on Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.