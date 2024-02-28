Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS.

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

DVN stock opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day moving average is $45.98. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on DVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 10,093.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 177,167 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 175,429 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 302,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after acquiring an additional 18,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

