Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by MBB Public Markets I LLC

MBB Public Markets I LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,113 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 12,561 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 549,710 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,221,000 after purchasing an additional 73,570 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 373,757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,068,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 367.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 75,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 58,997 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Pickering Energy Partners raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Shares of DVN traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $44.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,976,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,070,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average of $45.98. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $57.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

