Desjardins Weighs in on Equinox Gold Corp.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equinox Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $4.10 on Monday. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of Equinox Gold

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 31.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

Featured Stories

