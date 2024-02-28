Desjardins Comments on Gildan Activewear Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) – Research analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Gildan Activewear in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.92 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.87. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GIL. Stifel Canada cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$45.80.

GIL opened at C$47.00 on Monday. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of C$36.42 and a one year high of C$51.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.97, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 27.14%.

In other news, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 37,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.57, for a total value of C$1,250,601.92. In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 37,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.57, for a total transaction of C$1,250,601.92. Also, Senior Officer Michael Schroeder sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.71, for a total transaction of C$104,231.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,213.94. Insiders sold a total of 46,192 shares of company stock worth $1,617,624 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

